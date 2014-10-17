Monte dei Paschi shares open 2 pct higher after all-time low

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi rose two percent as trading on Milan’s blue-chip index opened on Friday, after slumping to record lows in the previous session.

The gains were eroded almost immediately with shares showing a just 1 percent gain on the day by 0709 GMT.

The bank’s shares slumped to an all-time low on Thursday, as fears it could fail European industry “stress tests” combined with a fraught global economic backdrop to hit the sector. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)