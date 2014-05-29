CORRECTED-Popolare Vicenza says plans takeover bid on Banca Etruria

(Corrects to replace Wednesday with Tuesday in second paragraph)

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Thursday it was ready to launch a takeover bid on smaller rival Banca Etruria.

The offer would be in cash, at a price of 1 euro per share, with a premium of 25.8 percent on Tuesday’s closing for Banca Etruria shares, the lender said in a statement.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza had entered into exclusive merger talks with Banca Etruria last month. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Sunil Nair)