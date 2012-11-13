Italy's Pop Milano 9-month net loss 105.9 mln euros

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banca Popolare Milano said on Tuesday it had a net loss of 105.9 million euros in the first nine months of the year because of impairments to goodwill worth 360.2 million euros.

It said its Core Tier 1 was 8.91 percent at the end of September, compared to 8.02 percent as of December 31 2011.

Its net profit for the third quarter was 25.4 billion euros.

The sluggish economy caused gross doubtful loans to rise to 3.87 billion euros at the end of September, up 24.1 percent from the end of last year.