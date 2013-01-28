FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor group Clitumnus moves to buy 51 pct of Banca Pop Spoleto
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Investor group Clitumnus moves to buy 51 pct of Banca Pop Spoleto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A group of investors said on Monday it will make an offer to buy 51 percent of Banca Popolare di Spoleto paying 2.10 euros per share for the bank, which has a market capitalization of 81 million euros.

“The offer is considered friendly,” Clitumnus, the investor group, said in a statement.

The group said it would then launch a full takeover bid for the remaining stake in the bank, a small cooperative lender based in the Umbrian town of Spoleto.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 25.9 percent stake in the bank.

Last October Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of the bank to highly speculative saying its deteriorating asset quality made it likely the bank would require outside support.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.