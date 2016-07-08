FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Italy's BPER hopes to sell 450 mln euros of bad debt next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) hopes to sell non-performing loans worth 450 million euros ($498 million) next week, Alessandro Vandelli, CEO of the mid-tier bank, said on Friday.

Italian banks have piled up around 200 billion euros in non-performing loans due to a severe recession and are now under pressure from investors and banking authorities to tackle the problem.

A first portion of bad loans will be sold to specialist investors Algebris and Cerberus, Vandelli said, adding the bank planned to shed another chunk of non-performing loans of up to 300 million euros by year-end.

The planned sales will not have any significant impact on the lender's balance sheet, Vandelli told Reuters.

$1 = 0.9038 euros Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini

