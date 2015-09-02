FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBRS cuts rating on Italian bank Popolare Vicenza
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

DBRS cuts rating on Italian bank Popolare Vicenza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency DBRS said on Wednesday it had lowered its rating on Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI) to ‘BB’ from ‘BBB’ (low), with a negative trend.

The downgrade follows the release of the bank’s results for the first half, which showed a deterioration in the group’s capital base, the rating agency said in a statement.

The unlisted lender reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 6.8 percent as of June 2015, down from 10.4 percent at December 2014, well below the minimum threshold of 10.3 percent set by the regulator for the bank. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans)

