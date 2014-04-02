FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Banco Desio rescues Popolare Spoleto in 140 mln euro deal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Banco Desio rescues Popolare Spoleto in 140 mln euro deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Small Italian bank Banco di Desio e della Brianza will invest 139.75 million euros ($193 million) to rescue rival Banca Popolare di Spoleto, one of around a dozen struggling lenders put under special administration by the central bank.

Bank of Italy officials have been running Popolare Spoleto for more than a year, following an inspection that unveiled “serious irregularities and large expected capital losses”.

Lombardy-based Banco Desio said in a statement late on Tuesday it would acquire a stake of between 66.8 and 72.2 percent in Popolare Spoleto, located in the central Italian Umbria region, by buying into a reserved rights issue.

“The capital increase, financed through own resources, will rebuild Popolare Spoleto’s regulatory capital ... and allow it to name new management,” Banco Desio said.

The share sale is expected to be completed by July and Popolare Spoleto should name a new board by September.

Banco Desio said it ruled out the need to raise fresh capital following the investment as its capital ratios remained more than adequate to regulatory requirements.($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.