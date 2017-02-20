FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vicenza launches €1.25bn 2020 government guaranteed bond
February 20, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 6 months ago

Vicenza launches €1.25bn 2020 government guaranteed bond

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has launched a €1.25bn government guaranteed bond, having received orders of around €2.5bn, according to a lead.

Lead managers Banca IMI and Morgan Stanley have set guidance at 58bp over the 4.5% February 2020 BTP for the trade, which is a partial remarketing of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond.

The bookrunners started marketing the deal (BBB+/BBBH, Fitch/DBRS) at 65bp area on Monday morning. This was then revised to 60bp (+/-2bp).

The bond, issued and retained earlier this month, benefits from a state guarantee. Leads are aiming to sell the notes later on Monday. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)

