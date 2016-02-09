Popolare Vicenza posts 2015 loss of 1.4 bln euros

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza posted a 2015 net loss of 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as it cleaned up its balance sheet ahead of a cash call for up to 1.5 billion euros and a stock market listing early this year.

The bank is under investigation by Italian magistrates probing allegations it lent clients money to have them buy its own shares, misleading regulators about its financial strength.

Popolare Vicenza said that it had lost funding from clients due to concerns over tax police searches at the bank in September and a rescue of four small ailing banks Italy carried out in late 2015, which left hundreds of retail investors out of pocket.

Direct funding, excluding repo deals with central counterparts, fell 23 percent last year to 22 billion euros.

“The liquidity profile normalised in the first few weeks of 2016,” the bank said in a statement.

Popolare Vicenza has fallen under the direct oversight of the European Central Bank since it took over as Europe’s single banking regulator in late 2014.

The bank said it had excluded around 1.1 billion euros of its capital base as requested by the ECB because a corresponding amount of loans had been identified as having been granted to clients to fund the purchase of the bank’s own shares.

As a consequence, its best quality CET 1 capital ratio fell to 6.65 percent at the end of 2015, below a 10.25 percent level requested by the ECB.

The bank expects the planned share issue will boost this key measure of financial strength above 12 percent.

Popolare di Vicenza wrote down bad loans for 1.3 billion euros last year and set aside 513 million euros against potential risks and charges.

It booked another 506 million euro charge as it wrote down the value of past acquisitions, equity stakes and assets held for sale.

The bank had already posted a loss of 759 million euros in 2014 when the ECB scrutinised the balance sheets of large lenders across Europe before taking on oversight of the sector.($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Adrian Croft)