MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks with Arca SGR to sell its 100 percent stake in its unit Carige Asset Management SGR.

The exclusive talks period ends on August 9, the mid-sized lender said in a statement.

Carige said in April it would sell its fund company and its 20.6 percent stake in motorway Autostrade dei Fiori as part of a disposal plan.