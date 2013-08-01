FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Carige sees decision on cash call by September
August 1, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Banca Carige sees decision on cash call by September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Banca Carige will decide on a possible rights issue by September when it has a clear view of cash coming from planned asset sales, its managing director, Ennio La Monica, said on Thursday.

“Our goal is to have an idea of what we can raise through asset sales by September in order to see whether the bank would also need a capital hike,” La Monica said.

The bank has received several expressions of interest for the insurance activities it has put up for sale, he said, adding that one Italian suitor was admitted to a data room.

Carige posted on Wednesday a first-half net loss of 29.4 million euros ($39.04 million). (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini)

