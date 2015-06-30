FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Carige says private banking unit no longer for sale
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 2 years ago

Banca Carige says private banking unit no longer for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Carige said on Tuesday its board had decided not to accept an offer presented by Banca Finnat for private banking unit Banca Cesare Ponti, and the division would no longer be considered for sale.

Carige said it would seek to better develop Cesare Ponti’s private banking role within the group.

The lender added that talks with Apollo for the sale of consumer credit unit Creditis Servizi Finanziari were ongoing. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

