Banca Carige top investor asks for more time on bank's cash call
#Financials
February 24, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

Banca Carige top investor asks for more time on bank's cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The top investor in Banca Carige said on Monday it would ask the lender’s shareholders for a delay in a capital increase planned at the mid-sized lender.

In a statement, the board of the Carige foundation said it would call an extraordinary shareholder meeting of the bank to vote to either put back the exercise of a mandate for an 800 million-euro ($1.10 billion) recapitalisation or execute the cash call in June.

The Genoa-based lender is looking to approve the capital hike by the end of March, in line with a request by the Bank of Italy to bolster its financial strength.

The Carige foundation owns 46 percent of the bank but it has no money to invest in the rights issue and risks a strong dilution of its stake.

$1 = 0.7285 euros Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
