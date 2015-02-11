FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Etruria says put under administration after losses
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Banca Etruria says put under administration after losses

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns.

In a statement confirming what sources had previously told Reuters, Banca Etruria said the move aimed at solving the bank’s “serious crisis”.

Bank clients could continue to use its services which would proceed regularly, it said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Danilo Masoni)

