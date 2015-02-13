FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Banca Etruria mulls appeal against special administration-source
February 13, 2015 / 8:09 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Banca Etruria mulls appeal against special administration-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio, an Italian cooperative lender which was put under special administration this week, could appeal in court against the decision, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The lender said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns.

The source said the bank could appeal to an administrative court to have the decision overturned.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi

