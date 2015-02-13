Italy's Banca Etruria mulls appeal against special administration-source

FLORENCE, Italy, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio, an Italian cooperative lender which was put under special administration this week, could appeal in court against the decision, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The lender said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns.

The source said the bank could appeal to an administrative court to have the decision overturned.