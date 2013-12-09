FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Etruria board to meet this week following BOI inspection
#Credit Markets
December 9, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Banca Etruria board to meet this week following BOI inspection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Small Italian lender Banca Etruria said on Monday its board would meet this week to adopt the necessary measures following an inspection by the Bank of Italy.

Banca Etruria said in a statement the central bank had completed on Sept. 6 an inspection started in March and had informed the lender of the outcome on Dec. 5.

Italy’s central bank has tightened up oversight of domestic banks ahead of a sector check up by the European Central Bank next year, including on-site inspections in which it has looked in detail at banks’ loan books. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)

