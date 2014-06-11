FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banca Etruria says cannot OK Pop Vicenza bid offer, to continue talks
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Banca Etruria says cannot OK Pop Vicenza bid offer, to continue talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Banca Etruria said on Wednesday it could not approve a takeover offer for around 220 million euros ($299.53 million) by bigger rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza for now but would continue negotiations to find an agreement.

The Bank of Italy told Banca Etruria last year to find a buyer after an audit of its books unveiled insufficient provisions against soured loans and an excessive exposure to sovereign debt.

Popolare Vicenza, one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny by European authorities as part of the bank health check-up, said on May 29 it would offer 1 euro per share in cash for Popolare Etruria - valuing Etruria at around 217 million euros ($295.5 million).

Banca Etruria said in a statement its board had examined the offer on Wednesday and “cannot at the moment express a positive evaluation of the proposal as presented.”

However it said its chairman, Lorenzo Rosi, would continue talks with Popolare Vicenza “in order to reach in a short time an agreement” on the merger.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.