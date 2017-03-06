FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Farmafactoring files for IPO in Milan
March 6, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 5 months ago

Banca Farmafactoring files for IPO in Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Banca Farmafactoring, the Italian unit of factoring group BFF Banking Group, has filed a request with Italian market authorities to list its shares on the Milan bourse, it said on Monday.

BFF Luxembourg, which controls 94.2 percent of Banca Farmactoring, would sell a stake of up to 35.83 percent in the initial public offering.

Banca Farmafactoring specialises in managing bills issued by suppliers of Italy's national health service and public administration.

Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are joint global coordinators for the deal. They are also joint bookrunners together with BNP Paribas, Jefferies International and UniCredit CIB. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

