Banca Generali says div policy should stay generous

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali’s dividend policy should remain generous as in the past years, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after strong quarterly profits.

“The dividend policy will be defined by our majority shareholder, we believe it will remain generous as in the past years,” Piermario Motta said in a conference call.

Banca Generali, majority controlled by Italy’s biggest insurer Generali, said earlier on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit more than doubled, boosted by cost control and higher revenues. (Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia)