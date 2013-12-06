FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

Banca Generali net inflow 123 mln euros in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Friday net inflows were 123 million euros ($168 million) in November, down from 160 million euros in October.

The company said net inflows of managed assets had reached a record high of 2.47 billion euros so far this year, as costumers show strong demand for products that help them diversify their investments and give them exposure to international markets.

Banca Generali is controlled by Italy’s biggest insurer, Generali.

At 1613 GMT, Banca Generali shares were up 0.9 percent at 16.36 euros, outperforming Italy’s blue chip index, which was up 0.6 percent.

$1 = 0.7323 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
