Banca Generali posts net inflows of 51 mln euros in Nov

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its net inflows in November fell 50 percent on the previous month to 51 million euros ($66.65 million).

In a statement the company said total net inflows year-to-date amounted to 1.514 billion euros compared to 1.082 billion euros in the same period last year.

Banca Generali is 64.7 percent owned by Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali ($1 = 0.7652 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing Francesca Landini)