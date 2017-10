MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Generali took more than 1 billion euros worth of funds from the European Central Bank’s second round of three-year cheap cash injection in February, its chief executive Giorgio Girelli said in a conference call on Tuesday.

The asset manager also took 200 million euros in the first three-year tender in late December, he told analysts. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)