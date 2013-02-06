Banca Generali posts net inflows of 207 mln euros in January

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its net inflows rose in January to 207 million euros ($280.24 million) from inflows of 88 million euros in December.

The company said in a statement that January net inflows exceeded by more than 50 percent the 2012 monthly average of 134 million euros.

Banca Generali is 64.7 percent owned by Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)