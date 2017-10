MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Tuesday its net inflows were 210 million euros ($270 million) in March compared with net inflows of 203 million euros in February.

Banca Generali is 64.7 percent owned by Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)