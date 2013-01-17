FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banca Generali sees 2012 net profit around 115-130 mln euros-CEO
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Banca Generali sees 2012 net profit around 115-130 mln euros-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali is confident of posting net profits of 115-130 million euros in 2012, in line with analyst consensus, its head said on Thursday.

The company targets net inflows of at least 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in 2013, Chief Executive Piermario Motta told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference in Milan.

“This year it will be difficult to have the performance seen in 2012, but, if the right conditions are in place, it could be possible,” Motta said.

In 2012 the asset manager posted net inflows for 1.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7521 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.