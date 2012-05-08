Banca Generali Q1 helped by carry-trade on ECB funds

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali doubled its net interest income as it put to work more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion) of cheap money it borrowed from the European Central Bank between December and February.

Banca Generali, majority controlled by Italy’s biggest insurer Generali, took 200 million euros at the first auction of cheap, three-year funds issued by the ECB in December and more than 1 billion in the second of such auctions at the end of February.

The group, one of several small-sized Italian lenders piling up on cheap ECB money in the February auction, had borrowed a further 300 million euros of mid-term ECB funds in December.

In a statement on Tuesday Banca Generali said net profit nearly doubled in the first three months to a record 39.2 million euros, while net interest income more than doubled to 23.1 million euros.

Banca Generali, Italy’s best-performing listed asset gatherer year-to-date thanks to 686 million euros of net inflows, said it saw a continuation of the positive trend seen so far in the next few months.