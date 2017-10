MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday net inflows stood at 246 million euros ($322 million)in May, bringing inflows from the beginning of this year to over 1 billion euros.

This represents an increase of 20 percent compared with the inflows recorded in the first five months of 2012, the company said in a statement.

The company is a subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali . ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)