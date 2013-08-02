FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Generali net inflows 181 mln euros in July
August 2, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Banca Generali net inflows 181 mln euros in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Friday its net inflows in the first seven months of this year reached the same level achieved in the full year 2012.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali , recorded net inflows worth 181 million euros ($240 million) in July, to reached a level of 1.59 billion euros from the beginning of the year.

Banca Generali has posted net inflows of 305 million euros in June. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)

