Banca Generali net inflows 181 mln euros in July

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Friday its net inflows in the first seven months of this year reached the same level achieved in the full year 2012.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali , recorded net inflows worth 181 million euros ($240 million) in July, to reached a level of 1.59 billion euros from the beginning of the year.

Banca Generali has posted net inflows of 305 million euros in June. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)