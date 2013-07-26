FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banca Generali first-half net profit rises 6.3 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 4 years

Banca Generali first-half net profit rises 6.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Friday net profit rose 6.3 percent to 71.6 million euros ($94.8 million) in the first six months, making it the best first half ever.

In a statement the company said total net inflows rose 35 percent to 1.412 billion euros in the period, while costs fell to a record low of 38.2 percent of revenues.

“Even at times of high market volatility, our company has succeeded in safeguarding the portfolios of our customers,” CEO Piermario Motta said. “Despite the economic uncertainty we are confident about our prospects in the coming months.”

Shares in Banca Generali were up 0.16 percent at 1058 GMT. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.