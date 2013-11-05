Banca Generali Q3 net profit rise 8 pct

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Tuesday its net profit rose 8 percent to 105.1 million euros ($142 million) in the third quarter of this year thanks to a significant rise in management fees.

Total assets under management and administrated assets at the end of October were 28.2 billion euros, up 10 percent compared with the same period of 2012. This marks a new peak for the bank, Banca Generali said in a statement.

Net inflows for the first ten months of this year reached 2 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)