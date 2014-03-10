Banca Generali 2013 net profit rose 9 pct

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali posted on Monday a 9 percent rise in its 2013 net profit and said it had a strong start in the first months of this year.

In a statement, the unit of Assicurazioni Generali said net profit was 141.3 million euros ($196 million) in 2013.

Net inflows in January and February were 527 million euros, up 29 percent compared with the same period of last year. Net inflows were worth 301 million euros only in February.

The group proposed a dividend of 0.95 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)