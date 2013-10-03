FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banca IFIS chairman launches sale of up to 11 pct of bank
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2013 / 4:03 PM / 4 years ago

Banca IFIS chairman launches sale of up to 11 pct of bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egon Furstenberg, founder and chairman of Italy’s lender Banca IFIS, said on Thursday he was launching the sale of a stake of up to 11 percent in the bank.

The placement, which will be done through accelerated book building, will be made by La Scogliera, a company controlled by Furstenberg.

The sale is aimed at boosting the free float of the bank, La Scogliera said in a statement, adding the company will maintain a controlling stake in Banca IFIS after the placement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.