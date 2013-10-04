FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca IFIS shareholder completes sale of 11 pct stake at 9.1 euros
October 4, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Banca IFIS shareholder completes sale of 11 pct stake at 9.1 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - La Scogliera, a company controlled by the founder and chairman of Italian lender Banca IFIS , said on Friday it had completed the sale of around 11 percent of the bank at 9.1 euros per share.

In a statement the company, controlled by Egon Furstenberg, said that as a result of the sale it would hold about 57 percent of Banca IFIS shares which would be subject to a lock-up period of 180 days.

The sale is aimed at boosting the free float of the bank.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

