UPDATE 1-UBS eyes assets of Italy's Intermobiliare - source

* Veneto Banca wants to extract value from Intermobiliare

* Could sell Intermobiliare’s private banking operation (Adds details, quote, background, shares)

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Swiss banking heavyweight UBS is in talks with Italy’s Veneto Banca over the possible purchase of certain assets of hard-pressed asset manager Banca Intermobiliare, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Veneto Banca, which owns 71 percent of Banca Intermobiliare, said in a statement that it is looking at ways “to extract more value from the private banking division of Banca Intermobiliare” and could involve third parties in the process.

Earlier in the day, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on UBS’s interest, which sent Banca Intermobiliare shares about 10 percent higher and triggered a suspension from trade as regulator Consob requested clarification from Veneto Banca.

“UBS is looking at Banca Intermobiliare. The bank has strengths and weaknesses, and this is being taken into account,” said the source, who added that UBS may not be interested in purchasing the whole of Banca Intermobiliare.

UBS declined to comment, while Veneto Banca declined to give details on the possible sale.

Shares in Banca Intermobiliare, which has 14 billion euros of assets, were still suspended at 1153 GMT and indicated up 9.55 percent.

Banca Intermobiliare is one of several banks that has come under pressure from a Bank of Italy audit aimed at assessing the level of provisions against bad debt.

The asset manager, whose net profit plummeted by 95 percent in the first nine months of 2012 after big writedowns on financial trades and risky loans, has delayed the approval of its annual earnings until the end of March.

Banca Intermobiliare last week said that the central bank had raised objections about the level of capital set aside against some of its financial and real estate assets.

Bankers in Italy said that Veneto Banca has been trying to sell a stake in Banca Intermobiliare for more than a year.

“We were approached a year or two ago to try to sell a minority stake in the bank, but that didn’t come off. It’s not a simple story and the bank has its problems,” a banking source familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, Stephen Jewkes and Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by David Goodman)