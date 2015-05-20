FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Marche expects to raise 500 mln euro from note placement
May 20, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Banca Marche expects to raise 500 mln euro from note placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Banca Marche, which was put under special administration in 2013, expects to raise 500 million euros ($556 million) from the sale of guaranteed securities on the market, Financial Director Maurizio Bocchini told Reuters on Wednesday.

The unlisted lender said earlier on Wednesday it had failed to repay a 1.8 billion euro loan it was given by Credito Fondiario, resulting in the latter placing some of its senior bonds and other securities on the market for a total nominal value of 2.3 billion euros.

“Being under special administration we cannot operate on the market so we have agreed this deal with Credito Fondiario so that they can sell the notes,” Bocchini said.

“I expect the notes to sell at par, so that we raise around 500 million euros.”

$1 = 0.8995 euros Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
