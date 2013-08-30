FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Banca Marche says H1 net loss 232 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Banca Marche says H1 net loss 232 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Small Italian lender Banca Marche, which is looking for 400 million euros in fresh capital by the end of the year, said on Friday it had posted a net loss of 232 million euros in the first half after big writedowns on its loan portfolio.

The bank, the target of an extended inspection by the Bank of Italy, said its Core Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - had fallen to 4.29 percent at the end of June - one of the weakest in Italy.

Writedowns on loans totalled 451.8 million euros in the first half of the year, or 373 million euros more than in the same period of 2012, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.