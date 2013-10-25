FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Banca Marche formally placed under special administration
October 25, 2013 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Banca Marche formally placed under special administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy has formally put Banca Marche under special administration, the small Italian lender said on Friday, making it the biggest casualty so far of an extended round of balance sheet inspections by the central bank.

The central bank had already effectively taken over management of Banca Marche at the end of August under a temporary procedure that can last up to two months.

In a statement on Friday, Banca Marche - which posted a net loss of 232 million euros in the first half of the year due to big writedowns on its loan portfolio - said the central bank had now appointed two special administrators.

It said the focus over the next few months will be to strengthen the bank’s capital base. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)

