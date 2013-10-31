FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's withdraws Banca Marche's ratings on information shortfall
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 6:28 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's withdraws Banca Marche's ratings on information shortfall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s withdrew its ratings on Italy’s Banca delle Marche on Thursday, saying it did not have enough information about the bank that was placed under special administration last week.

Moody’s said at the time of the withdrawal it had an E rating for the small lender’s financial strength, meaning “very modest intrinsic financial strength, with a higher likelihood of periodic outside support or an eventual need for outside assistance.”

Banca Marche, based in central Italy, posted a net loss of 232 million euros ($315.4 million) in the first half of 2013 due to big writedowns on its loan portfolio and needs a 500 million euro cash injection to boost its capital base.

The central bank effectively took over the bank’s management at the end of August, making it the biggest casualty so far of a round of balance sheet inspections. It appointed special administrators for the lender on Oct. 25.

Moody’s said the bank could remain under administration for at least one year, during which it would not release any financial information to the public.

$1 = 0.7356 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.