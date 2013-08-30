Banca Marche says placed under special administration after H1 loss

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Small Italian lender Banca Marche said on Friday it had been placed under special administration by the Bank of Italy after reporting a net loss of 232 million euros in the first half due to big writedowns on its loan portfolio.

The unlisted 312-branch lender said in a statement the central bank had temporarily suspended its board of directors and internal auditors from their functions and appointed two special administrators, who took office on Friday.

“The measure was taken also in view of the first-half results,” the bank, in which Italy’s biggest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo has a 5.8 percent stake, said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)