FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Berlusconi's voting rights in Mediolanum partly frozen after ECB decision
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 10 months ago

Berlusconi's voting rights in Mediolanum partly frozen after ECB decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The voting rights of the stake held by Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest in Banca Mediolanum have been frozen for the part exceeding a 9.999 percent threshold, a filing by Italy's market regulator Consob said on Thursday.

The move is a result of a decision by the holding company to challenge in court a ruling by the European Central bank, which opposed Fininvest owning a "significant stake" in the asset gatherer.

"Such a decision entails, based on what the Bank of Italy wrote in a proposal sent to the ECB, the suspension of voting rights for the part exceeding 9.999 percent," Consob said.

Fininvest, which holds a 30.125 percent stake in Banca Mediolanum, said it would challenge the ECB decision in all relevant courts, including the European Court of Justice.

In October 2014, the Bank of Italy ordered Berlusconi's investment vehicle to sell a stake of just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer considered fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company after being convicted for tax fraud.

But an Italian appeals court later ruled in favour of Fininvest's request to cancel the forced sale.

Lastly, the ECB was called to rule over the matter, with the Bank of Italy left to decide the consequences of the ECB's verdict. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.