MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Asset manager Banca Mediolanum said on Monday it had net inflows of 369 million euros ($459 million) in October, bringing the overall figure so far this year to 3.35 billion euros.

Parent company Mediolanum is one of Italy’s top asset managers. (1 US dollar = 0.8041 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)