Monte dei Paschi says capital ratio above ECB's SREP levels

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday its capital ratio was currently above the level that will be required by the European Central Bank next year, following the so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).

Monte dei Paschi said the ECB, which is setting individual capital requirements for banks as part of the SREP process, had notified it of its requirements for next year and beyond.

The troubled Italian lender must maintain a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - on a consolidated basis of 10.2 percent from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2016 and of 10.75 percent from Dec. 31 next year.

Monte dei Paschi’s CET 1 ratio stood at 12 percent at the end of September, the bank said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Gavin Jones)