MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - York Capital Management Global Advisors owns a 5.025 percent stake in Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Tuesday.

The Tuscan lender raised nearly 5 billion euros ($6.71 billion) in a share issue last month, allowing it to repay much of its state aid and increasing chances it could pass an EU review of bank assets. ($1 = 0.7456 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)