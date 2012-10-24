FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Italy bank Pop Spoleto to highly speculative
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Italy bank Pop Spoleto to highly speculative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of small Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Spoleto’s to highly speculative on Tuesday saying its deteriorating asset quality made it likely the bank would require outside support.

Pop Spoleto’s long-term rating, already at ‘junk’ level, was cut by a further four notches to B3 from Ba2. Moody’s said the bank, based in the central Italian region of Umbria, was under review with uncertain direction.

Moody’s said a planned 30-million-euro ($38.89 million)capital hike by Pop Spoleto was delayed in September by the Bank of Italy, which is carrying out an inspection at the bank.

Pop Spoleto’s second-largest investor, Italy’s No.3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has signalled it is keen on spinning off its 26 percent stake, raising doubts about shareholders’ willingness to support the small lender.

Pop Spoleto shares have lost about 19 percent in the last twelve months, giving it a market value of around 50 million euros. It held 3.9 billion euros of assets at the end of June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.