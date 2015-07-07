FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Popolare di Vicenza mandates CEO to reform bank, plan listing
July 7, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Popolare di Vicenza mandates CEO to reform bank, plan listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday it had mandated its chief executive to put measures in place to transform the unlisted lender into a joint-stock company and define a plan for a stock market listing.

A bourse listing could potentially make it easier for Popolare di Vicenza to merge with a peer, taking advantage of a landmark reform of the sector that is expected to spur consolidation among Italy’s cooperative lenders. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Gianluca Semeraro)

