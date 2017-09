MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian private and investment bank Banca Profilo said on Friday it was targeting assets under management of 7.5 billion euros ($10.2 billion) by 2016 under a new three-year plan.

The bank also said it wanted to keep its core Tier 1 capital ratio above 20 percent over 2014-2016.

Shares in Banca Profilo rose 2.3 percent to 0.23 euros in early trade against a broadly flat Milan bourse. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Isla Binnie)