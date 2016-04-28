FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Romania's Banca Transilvania sees 50.8 pct rise in Q1 net profit
April 28, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Romania's Banca Transilvania sees 50.8 pct rise in Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 28 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says records net profit of 228.5 million lei ($58.08 million) in the first quarter, 50.8 percent higher from the same period of 2015, driven by higher efficiency and a rise in lending.

* Says BT’s net lending accounted for 25.5 billion lei of its 46.12 billion lei total assets, up 1.5 percent compared with its loan stock at the end of 2015. Its operational income reached 599.1 million lei, roughly 11 percent higher than the first quarter of 2015.

* Omer Tetik, Banca Transilvania’s chief executive: “Our target is to use the background provided by our solid financial statements in order to invest in new projects, modernize the network, digitize, automate and modernize flows, so that our bank becomes a convenience store. We wish to increase our income through higher volumes, without raising the costs for clients.”

Further company coverage: ROTLV.BX ($1 = 3.9344 lei) (Bucharest newsroom)

