FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banca Transilvania first-half net profit rises 47 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Banca Transilvania first-half net profit rises 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 179.6 million lei ($48.26 million) for the first half on Wednesday, up 47 percent from the same period of 2011.

The reported figure compares with a forecast of 164.4 million lei in a Reuters poll and with a net profit of 122.1 million lei in January-June of last year. The bank also said net provisions stood at 164.4 million lei in the first half.

Banca Transilvania reported its results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). ($1 = 3.7215 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.