FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romanian Banca Transilvania H1 net profit at 180.2 mln lei
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 6:32 AM / 4 years ago

Romanian Banca Transilvania H1 net profit at 180.2 mln lei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 180.2 million lei ($54.21 million) for the first half on Thursday, above market expectations.

The figure compares with a forecast of 168.9 million lei in a Reuters poll and with a 179.6 million lei net profit in the first half of 2012.

The bank said net provisions stood at 141 million lei in January-June, from 182.7 million in the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.3244 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.