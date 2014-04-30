FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banca Transilvania Q1 net profit rises 23 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Banca Transilvania Q1 net profit rises 23 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 30 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (BT) reported a net profit of 103.4 million lei ($32.12 million) for the first quarter, up roughly 23 percent from the same period of 2013, it said on Wednesday.

The bank also said net provisions were 102.1 million lei at the end of March against 78.5 million in March 2013, as the bank maintained a prudent provisioning policy, it said.

“Our major goal for 2014 is to boost revenues and streamline processes,” BT’s chief executive officer Omer Tetik said. “Figures show significant increases of traded volumes through BT and of operating revenues, that grow faster than the bank’s assets.” ($1 = 3.2187 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.